Jag Capital Management Holding in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Has Lowered by $3.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Holding In Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Was Has Increased

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 59,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 394,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 334,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 28,766 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 23,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 3.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,690 shares to 4,718 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 167,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,657 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,313 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 100,787 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shell Asset Management holds 0.86% or 278,413 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 6,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grassi reported 75,047 shares. First National Bank & Trust Limited invested 8.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc holds 0.82% or 10.89 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 1.04 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Milestone Group has 2,158 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 2.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,696 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested in 43,480 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cullen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Middleton & Ma holds 27,531 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).