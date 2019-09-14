Jag Capital Management Has Upped Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $833,085; Mondelez Intl Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 275.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,127 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 259,976 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, down from 268,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,138 shares to 15,366 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,420 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 30,685 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $57.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.