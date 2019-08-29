Jag Capital Management Has Raised Position in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) as Valuation Rose; Zazove Associates Has Increased Its Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Stake by $881,132

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02 million market cap company. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is up 52.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 24,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 23,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company holds 1.67M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,076 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo & Mn has 1,001 shares. Zazove Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 1.93 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 14,401 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 235,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 105,973 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Essex Services accumulated 10,000 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 89,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 26,729 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Dangerous Dividend Stocks to Avoid – Investorplace.com” on April 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.: The Exit Of A Major Shareholder Is A Bargain Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2017. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getting To Yes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Knight Is Ready To Battle Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,976 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 101,746 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 23,988 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt owns 134,191 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,698 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hirtle Callaghan Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 40 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 12,120 shares stake. Bender Robert &, a California-based fund reported 2,153 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 18,312 are owned by Brandes Lp. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Com reported 2,920 shares. Meeder Asset holds 124,108 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 584,610 shares.