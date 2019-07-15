Jag Capital Management Has Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $14.21 Million; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (PEG) Market Value Rose, Fdx Advisors Decreased Its Position by $522,681

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 441.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 192,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 43,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (PEG) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 8,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,417 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.90 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.53 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

