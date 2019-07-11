Jag Capital Management Has Lifted Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 28 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 32 decreased and sold their stakes in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 23.29 million shares, down from 23.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 4.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) stake by 123.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc acquired 149,800 shares as Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 271,227 shares with $14.43 million value, up from 121,427 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc. now has $67.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 6.17 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 45,174 shares to 145,159 valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,321 shares and now owns 13,785 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 263,104 shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) has declined 6.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund for 1.21 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 147,612 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 318,716 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.