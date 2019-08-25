Jag Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $3.07 Million; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.18 Million Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 26,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,722 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, down from 125,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 23,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 157,962 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, up from 134,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

