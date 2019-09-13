Jag Capital Management Has Increased Xylem (XYL) Stake; Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 4,338 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 53,282 shares with $5.90M value, up from 48,944 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $113.27. About 1.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 100.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc acquired 124,480 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 248,574 shares with $20.79 million value, up from 124,094 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 739,704 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,560 are held by Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk). Pennsylvania Tru reported 14,150 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 101,637 shares. Carlson Lp owns 400,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 25,264 were accumulated by Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated. Mariner Lc holds 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 17,266 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 81 shares stake. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc invested in 0.1% or 2,400 shares. Greenwood Cap Lc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 6,324 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 821,004 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 15,811 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc. Main Street Research Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,250 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22's average target is -6.22% below currents $113.27 stock price. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has "Hold" rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with "Hold". On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to "Sell". The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The stock has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 12,270 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,240 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lawson Kroeker Invest Inc Ne holds 6,400 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,510 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs stated it has 3,410 shares. Intersect Cap Lc holds 0.08% or 1,977 shares. Profit Inv Management holds 0.24% or 2,970 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 6,613 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Trust invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Blackrock Incorporated holds 25.13 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,432 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

