Jag Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Vmware Class A (VMW) by $2.11 Million as Share Price Declined; Karpus Management Increases Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF)

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27M market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 11,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 117,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16M, up from 105,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 250,857 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 26,671 shares. Fiera Cap owns 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 254,435 shares. 38,957 were reported by First L P. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 42,582 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Investors Lc holds 0.81% or 137,755 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 11,329 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth has 0.23% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 19,236 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr accumulated 22,139 shares. Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Cap Ltd Co owns 27,765 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,716 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 30,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 132,833 shares to 252,882 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Clym Infl Opp In (WIW) by 271,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764,587 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares to 30,755 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,119 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Financial Svcs accumulated 5,109 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.01% or 1,419 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.06% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,488 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 108,842 shares stake. 3,089 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 5,276 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 1,500 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 48,753 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Invesco stated it has 188,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 290 shares.