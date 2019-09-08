Jag Capital Management Has Decreased Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Holding by $11.79 Million as Stock Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 125,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 156,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 843,362 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.00M for 26.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.