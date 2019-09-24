Jag Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Vmware Class A (VMW) by $8.23 Million as Valuation Declined; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted Holding by $329,562 as Share Price Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 49,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 67,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, down from 117,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 887,632 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 17,182 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 15,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 859,931 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,780 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Anderson Hoagland accumulated 0.84% or 9,565 shares. Natixis reported 0.09% stake. Covington Mngmt holds 12,455 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 1,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 12,903 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.57% or 10,644 shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 11,716 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Comm Comml Bank has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 65,927 shares. Hodges Cap Management holds 1,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 124,102 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 495,128 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 37.27 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie holds 20 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 1,300 shares. Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Contravisory Management holds 26,973 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fil Ltd holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 90 shares. Vestor Lc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Legal And General Public Limited owns 462,283 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 575,659 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Co reported 502,715 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 131 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru stated it has 297,260 shares. Curbstone Financial Management owns 2,680 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.13% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).