Jag Capital Management Has Decreased By $13.20 Million Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Whitehorse Finance (WHF)’s Sentiment Is 2.4

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 24 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stakes in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.27 million shares, down from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 12.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) stake by 93.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 253,792 shares as Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 17,435 shares with $922,000 value, down from 271,227 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc. now has $67.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 2.45M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Ares Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 577,947 shares. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owns 123,057 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 52,500 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Advisory Research Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,147 shares.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.19M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 18,960 shares to 138,463 valued at $24.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Synchrony Finl Corp (NYSE:SYF) stake by 72,615 shares and now owns 554,706 shares. Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 95,117 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 162,755 are held by Weik Mngmt. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 98,703 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt And Counsel Ltd stated it has 46,220 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 682 shares in its portfolio. 15,400 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. 1.27 million are owned by Williams Jones And Associate Lc. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability accumulated 29,458 shares. Provident invested in 4.62 million shares. Ent Finance Service Corporation has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carroll Assoc has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 4,002 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.18% above currents $55.33 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. Loop Capital upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Friday, August 16 to “Buy” rating.