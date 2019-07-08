Jag Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $10.04 Million; As Mitek Sys (MITK) Stock Price Declined, Harvest Management Boosted by $576,000 Its Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 41,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 42,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $268.68. About 187,578 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.18M market cap company. It closed at $10 lastly. It is down 21.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HyreCar Launches Mobile Application Featuring Mitek Identity Verification Technology – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Mitek Systems – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek Systems, Inc. Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan to Protect Valuable Tax Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Us Bank & Trust De reported 7,500 shares. 15,500 are owned by Water Island Ltd Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 39,314 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. S Squared Techs Limited Company holds 4.09% or 432,493 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 375,486 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.05% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82,200 shares stake. White Pine Cap Llc holds 220,499 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Harvest Ltd Llc holds 58,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Mirae Asset stated it has 100,435 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 150,224 shares in its portfolio.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares to 117,195 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Yhb Advsrs has 2.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 58,924 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.21% or 3.12M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 5,347 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Keating Counselors has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 5,110 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilsey Asset Inc reported 17,040 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Asset Inc stated it has 72,437 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meridian Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 850 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fosun Interest owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies invested in 3,759 shares or 0.34% of the stock.