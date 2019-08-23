Jag Capital Management Has Cut Its Regions Financial (RF) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Tcw Group Has Cut Baidu (BIDU) Stake as Shares Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 688,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 752,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 6.83 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 46,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 60,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 106,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 3.21 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,257 shares to 53,061 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.43M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

