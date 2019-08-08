Jag Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $786,096; Sasco Capital Has Decreased Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $8.93 Million; Stock Value Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 779,769 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc analyzed 217,729 shares as the company's stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 671,741 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 889,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 669,606 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $389.59M for 15.10 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.03% or 15,754 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 0% or 9 shares. 23,515 were accumulated by Da Davidson. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% or 10 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Brinker Incorporated accumulated 39,101 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 66,527 shares. Bb&T owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 6,367 shares. 60,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Moreover, State Street has 0.12% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 95,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 4,500 shares stake. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 35,018 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.