Jag Capital Management Has Cut By $2.35 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; TransUnion (TRU) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,321 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 13,785 shares with $24.55 million value, down from 15,106 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $971.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video)

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 2. See TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $75 Maintain

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1920 lowest target. $2158.21’s average target is 9.34% above currents $1973.82 stock price. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Madison Square Garden Co Cl A stake by 7,673 shares to 44,955 valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) stake by 11,723 shares and now owns 117,195 shares. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com reported 7.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scott & Selber Inc reported 5.15% stake. Hartford Investment Management owns 48,875 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Ssi Investment Mngmt reported 900 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Staley Cap Advisers owns 5,409 shares. First City Management Inc invested in 0.97% or 757 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd reported 104,621 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,197 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marble Harbor Counsel Lc accumulated 582 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 107,970 shares or 6.93% of the stock. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 4,769 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,223 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 107 shares.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 1.55M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has declined 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 21/05/2018 – Consumers with Bankruptcies, Tax Liens, or Civil Judgments on Their TransUnion Credit Reports May Be Affected by a Settlement; 23/03/2018 – Women Influence Chicago and Vibes Partner to Produce Lumity One-Day Challenge; 20/04/2018 – Correct: TransUnion Sees 2Q Rev $534M-$539M; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.38; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS TRANSUNION ‘BB+’ RTG; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – TRANSUNION – WILL BORROW UP TO $400.0 MLN IN CONNECTION WITH IOVATION ACQUISITION UNDER A SENIOR SECURED TERM B LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE U.K.-BASED CALLCREDIT; 05/03/2018 – Patient Payment Responsibility Increases 11% in 2017; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trans Union Llc’s Ba2 Rating; Outlook Stable

More notable recent TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How A British Fintech Startup Is Leveraging AI For Real Estate Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TransUnion 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CreditCompassâ„¢ from TransUnion Reaches Milestone with Over 50000 Consumers Seeking Individualized Plans to Reach Credit Score Goals – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.