Jag Capital Management Has Cut Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake By $786,096; Commercial Vehicle Group Has 2.13 Sentiment

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 30 decreased and sold their equity positions in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 22.64 million shares, up from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Commercial Vehicle Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 26.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc analyzed 4,944 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)'s stock rose 5.74%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 13,587 shares with $2.17M value, down from 18,531 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $73.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 842,923 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. for 600,000 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 285,190 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rockshelter Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 292,909 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,278 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 401,662 shares traded or 38.89% up from the average. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) has risen 19.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q Rev $215.7M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 22/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGI); 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 04/04/2018 – Commercial Vehicle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells various cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $208.64 million. It operates through two divisions, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, including mechanical and air suspension seats, static seats, bus seats, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks; and aftermarket seats and components.

More notable recent Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Participation In The US Department Of Energy’s Better Plants Initiative – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Commercial Vehicle Group Announces the Election of Director Robert Griffin as Chairman of the Board and the Retirement of Director Scott Arves – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) CEO Patrick Miller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.56% above currents $169.53 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.