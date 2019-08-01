Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Its Visa Class A (V) Stake; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Global Thematic Partners Decreased Stake

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.23 million, down from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $179.63. About 1.44 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co stated it has 755 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,140 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd owns 5,207 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.51% or 1.14 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,610 shares. Altfest L J & reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palestra Management Ltd Liability Company invested 3.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc reported 34,259 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Garde Capital, Washington-based fund reported 2,779 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.15% or 17,980 shares. Excalibur Mngmt invested in 1.63% or 11,035 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp reported 59,446 shares. Permit Cap Lc stated it has 3,550 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Voya Llc invested in 1.17% or 3.33 million shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,321 shares to 13,785 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,119 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

