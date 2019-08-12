Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Stake By $2.67 Million; MY Size (MYSZ) Shorts Decreased By 5.2%

MY Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. MYSZ’s SI was 630,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 665,100 shares previously. With 390,600 avg volume, 2 days are for MY Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s short sellers to cover MYSZ’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.51. About 72,460 shares traded. My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has declined 33.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co. (DIS) stake by 104.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc acquired 24,093 shares as Disney Walt Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 47,123 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 23,030 last quarter. Disney Walt Co. now has $249.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & accumulated 80,971 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 234,500 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. 20,262 were reported by Ledyard Retail Bank. Lindsell Train reported 5.27 million shares. First Personal Fincl reported 0.31% stake. Cap invested in 0% or 61,457 shares. 10 holds 0.85% or 35,604 shares. Windward Ca stated it has 2.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 60,360 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications accumulated 42.21M shares or 5.98% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 81,942 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bennicas Associate accumulated 20,825 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Maryland Management reported 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 219,184 are held by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) stake by 4,412 shares to 10,119 valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 34,805 shares and now owns 51,159 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 10.02% above currents $138.52 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. The company has market cap of $15.24 million. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables clients to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their clients by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014.

