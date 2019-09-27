Jag Capital Management Has Boosted By $4.02 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Nautilus (NLS) Sellers Increased By 17.07% Their Shorts

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) had an increase of 17.07% in short interest. NLS’s SI was 3.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.07% from 2.67M shares previously. With 483,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS)’s short sellers to cover NLS’s short positions. The SI to Nautilus Inc’s float is 10.89%. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 1.65 million shares traded or 97.08% up from the average. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 22/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,057 activity. McMahon William B bought $19,880 worth of stock or 14,000 shares. On Thursday, May 30 the insider JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806. On Tuesday, May 14 BOLIO WAYNE M bought $14,973 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 3,840 shares.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.62 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

