Jag Capital Management Decreased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position By $3.41 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Cyberark Software LTD (Put) (CYBR) Holding By $749,700

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (Put) (CYBR) stake by 76.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 6,300 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (Put) (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 14,500 shares with $1.73M value, up from 8,200 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd (Put) now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 604,004 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 15.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 21,581 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 119,216 shares with $18.88 million value, down from 140,797 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $132.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.79% above currents $151.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 51 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $189 target in Monday, February 25 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers owns 281 shares. 350 were accumulated by M&R Management. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 139,800 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Lc has invested 1.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 43,104 shares. Wafra reported 27,702 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mackenzie owns 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 519,006 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.53% or 15,210 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cognios Capital Lc holds 9,321 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 2,060 are owned by Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Maryland Cap Management reported 1.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). D E Shaw And Communications holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) stake by 11,723 shares to 117,195 valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 27,639 shares and now owns 34,509 shares. Madison Square Garden Co Cl A was raised too.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 18.46% above currents $115.84 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Wedbush maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 40,700 shares to 1,000 valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 48,200 shares and now owns 20,600 shares. Howard Hughes Corp (Put) (NYSE:HHC) was reduced too.