Jag Capital Management Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $786,096; Sprott Holding In First Majestic Silver (AG) Was Boosted

Sprott Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 92,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The hedge fund held 492,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 399,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 4.75 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 18,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.33. About 2.01 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,150 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

More important recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Insured Losses From Dorian Could Hit $5B, With Billions More In Uninsured Losses – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $596.50M for 30.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares to 148,504 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 24,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il holds 7,467 shares. Great Lakes Limited Co holds 0.18% or 50,760 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd reported 2,973 shares. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 1.5% or 167,190 shares. Fca Tx has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 57,256 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 1,255 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Suncoast Equity invested in 3,520 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 219,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First LP owns 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 599,908 shares. 35,388 are held by Nbt Bancorporation N A. Dnb Asset Management As holds 64,754 shares.