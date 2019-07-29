Jag Capital Management Cut Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Boosted Its Stake by $7.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 41,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 42,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $280.01. About 701,564 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 64,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.87 million, up from 654,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 8.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 192,071 shares to 235,596 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.67 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 23,696 shares. North Star Asset reported 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 5,100 were accumulated by Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il. Motco holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,766 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.03% or 1,842 shares. American Research And Company owns 140 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,446 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.32 million shares. Profit Inv Management Lc reported 6,140 shares. Maryland Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 175,946 shares. 4.33 million were reported by Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,580 shares to 41,101 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,660 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

