Jag Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) as Shares Declined; Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Nvidia Com (NVDA) by $2.66 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 77.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 26,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 7,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 34,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 694,880 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corporation Com (NVDA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 16,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 35,370 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, down from 51,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26,253 shares to 171,789 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,459 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 27.66 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares to 76,210 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 39,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vec.