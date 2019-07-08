Jag Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $862,773

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 441.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 192,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,596 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 43,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 3.00M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 2.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.55 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.