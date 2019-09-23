Jag Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard Class A (MA); As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Upped Position

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 112,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 483,639 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 371,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 5.70M shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 418.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 36,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,619 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, up from 8,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 3.38% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 9.55M shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 640,869 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 11,761 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.3% or 585,449 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 94,183 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 88,140 shares. Hgk Asset holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 147,915 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 632,250 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has 4,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 1.83 million were reported by Stifel Fincl Corporation. First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Earnest Partners owns 651 shares. Creative Planning owns 62,370 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,415 shares to 43,865 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,228 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corporation has 9.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 246,595 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 854,211 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Cordasco Fincl Network owns 48 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,000 are held by Adi Capital Lc. 290 are held by Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability. Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 61,889 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.02% or 1,510 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 7.36% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. 152,424 are held by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 38,227 shares. Epoch Investment Prns accumulated 0.04% or 35,761 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 189 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,116 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 36,765 shares to 8,190 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 145,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,786 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.