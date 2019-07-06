Jag Capital Management Boosted By $5.87 Million Its Visa Class A (V) Holding; Medallion Financial (MFIN) Sellers Increased By 0.01% Their Shorts

Jag Capital Management Llc increased Visa Inc. Class A (V) stake by 54.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jag Capital Management Llc acquired 37,660 shares as Visa Inc. Class A (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Jag Capital Management Llc holds 107,027 shares with $16.72M value, up from 69,367 last quarter. Visa Inc. Class A now has $394.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) had an increase of 0.01% in short interest. MFIN’s SI was 1.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.01% from 1.44M shares previously. With 59,000 avg volume, 24 days are for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s short sellers to cover MFIN’s short positions. The SI to Medallion Financial Corp’s float is 7.58%. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 109,151 shares traded. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has risen 85.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL TO WITHDRAW CO’S ELECTION TO BE REGULATED AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CO – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 14/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – THROUGH UNIT RENEWED FOR ADDITIONAL 9 MONTHS CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Btim holds 1.57% or 737,556 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated accumulated 5,555 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.34M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 1.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 66,330 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 536,212 shares. Condor Capital accumulated 26,643 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Schmidt P J Invest reported 56,185 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Third Point Ltd Co reported 1.50 million shares. 246,637 were accumulated by Dana Advsr Inc. Strategic Fin Serv has invested 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 54,110 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 145.36 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target.

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) stake by 86,218 shares to 1,600 valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc Cl A stake by 99,890 shares and now owns 122,004 shares. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M.