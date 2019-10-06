Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut by $596,727 as Shares Rose; Parkwood Boosted Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $915,200 as Shares Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 12,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 16,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 88,612 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 71,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,535 were accumulated by Amer Rech And Management Com. Palladium Prtn Lc reported 86,630 shares stake. Carlson Lp reported 401,781 shares. Duncker Streett owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 730 shares. Anchor Capital Limited reported 35,912 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg owns 560,777 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,180 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 24,810 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 740,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 314,165 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 614,583 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset Mngmt has 1.82% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 48,490 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 59,459 shares to 96,416 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 12,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,810 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector One Year Later – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clal Insur Enterp Hldg Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 146,000 shares. Bruni J V And Com Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 94,380 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation stated it has 24,211 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies reported 54,693 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 25,494 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Company has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 118,187 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 6,696 are held by Novare Capital Limited Liability Company. Tctc Holding Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,236 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allstate has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 162,312 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).