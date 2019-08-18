Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Upped by $511,728 as Stock Declined; Corecommodity Management Raised Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $893,345 as Share Price Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 14.67 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 413.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 8,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 10,984 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S also bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, August 8.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,626 shares to 906,289 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 74,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,237 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of Nabors Industries Rally After Dividend Cut, CEO Pay Cut, and Debt-Reduction Announcement – Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Is Not Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nabors (NBR) Down 36.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Announces Early Tender Results Of Cash Tender Offers For Senior Notes By Nabors Industries, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 231,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 24,954 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc reported 48,210 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 34,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 29.19 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Encompass Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.43% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Missouri-based Financial Services has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5.56M shares. Buckingham Cap Management has 2.64 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 244,213 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 25,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares. 500 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 703,733 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).