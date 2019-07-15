Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position Held by Daruma Capital Management Llc

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 677,629 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 1.12M shares traded or 115.21% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,324 shares to 3,797 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 36,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 26,735 shares. 2,942 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,978 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Polaris Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,070 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Int Gp owns 55,239 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 22,681 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 6,178 shares stake. 6,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.48% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cap Investors invested in 0.36% or 11.18M shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 30,473 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Management invested 0.27% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares to 177,242 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 163,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,595 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Mngmt owns 979,804 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). American Grp accumulated 0% or 26,167 shares. Strs Ohio reported 35,200 shares stake. Awm Incorporated holds 0.97% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 211,246 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.07% or 51,411 shares in its portfolio. Millrace Asset Grp Inc has invested 1.46% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,849 shares. Spark Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 173,100 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Invesco Ltd stated it has 69,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.89% or 674,766 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 6.31M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 28,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Hagan David also sold $736,350 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) shares.