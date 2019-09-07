Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Envestnet Asset Management Holding In Bce (BCE) Was Has Raised

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 155,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 521,480 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares to 34,762 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,563 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 27,132 shares to 15,779 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 625,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,219 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).