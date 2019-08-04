Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased By $511,728 Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake; Applied Materials (AMAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 951.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 170,576 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 188,508 shares with $648,000 value, up from 17,932 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $951.47 million valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 9.30M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 339 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 307 reduced and sold their equity positions in Applied Materials Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 702.46 million shares, down from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Applied Materials Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 263 Increased: 232 New Position: 107.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) stake by 136,498 shares to 25,575 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 8,421 shares and now owns 34,762 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was reduced too.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity. On Friday, June 14 Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 177,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited holds 27,400 shares. 44,800 are owned by Meyer Handelman. 42.17 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 437,055 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 503,672 shares. 233,131 are held by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 0.11% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 228,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 221,689 shares. 3,181 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Us Financial Bank De reported 11,488 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 17,636 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 43,415 shares. Mitchell Inc holds 1.86% or 509,400 shares. Principal Financial Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 246,661 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6.7 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28M for 16.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.