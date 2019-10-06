Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $315,252; Shares Rose; Gam Holding Ag Has Raised Holding in Apache (APA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 37.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 41,147 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 29,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 107,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 687,044 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, up from 579,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 6.16 million shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES WITH RIGHTS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS UP TO US$5.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4,228 shares to 1,677 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 5,000 shares. The insider Meyer William Mark bought $51,840.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,574 shares to 10,960 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 46,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,136 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).