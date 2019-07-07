Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Holds Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Stephens Has Lifted Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake by $373,164 as Share Value Declined

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 101.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 8,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 8,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 347,190 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.22% or 47,522 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 264,590 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Regions Financial holds 0% or 7,923 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 1.20M shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Com invested in 83,297 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Service invested in 9,379 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 16,851 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 37,384 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.78 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.52 million shares stake. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 900 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,800 shares. Creative Planning owns 11,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $5.97 million activity. Dewey Lawrence E. sold $6.10M worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Wednesday, January 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $229,995 was made by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 42,193 shares to 42,988 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,744 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 74,707 shares to 6,237 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 12,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

