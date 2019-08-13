Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $352,184; Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Holding in Albemarle (ALB) by $681,129 as Valuation Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 8,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 50,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 1.19M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $293.33. About 1.34M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares to 104,823 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,155 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest holds 19,912 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,637 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 21,181 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Co owns 4,569 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 179,312 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 200,600 shares. Regent Invest Lc stated it has 12,895 shares. First Manhattan invested in 496 shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,000 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct has invested 1.48% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 6,810 were accumulated by Wills Grp. Rampart Inv Management Lc holds 5,473 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 9,436 shares.

