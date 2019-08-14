Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $352,184; Market Value Rose; Nokomis Capital Increased Telenav (TNAV) Holding

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.12 million shares traded or 218.61% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 1.76M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc owns 8,366 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.04% stake. Kistler invested in 562 shares. Signature & Inv Advsrs Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,354 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,626 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 2,902 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,267 shares. Davenport & Comm Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability stated it has 2.48 million shares. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Co has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 1.92M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 8.92M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetta Ser has 1.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 79,703 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 99,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,505 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 71,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Lyon Street Cap reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Spark Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Wasatch Advsrs invested in 344,193 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 367,985 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 25,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 1.71 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 595,669 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 29,595 shares. Essex Inv Comm Lc accumulated 0.19% or 214,046 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). 66,652 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.2% – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telenav and Amazon Alexa Collaborate to Bring Conversational Voice Interface for In-Car Navigation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Major Insider Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.