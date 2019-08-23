Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Upped By $704,778 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Vista Gold (VGZ) Sentiment Is 0.63

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 72.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 6,978 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 16,543 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 9,565 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $341.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 3.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 8 reduced and sold stakes in Vista Gold Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 22.73 million shares, up from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vista Gold Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IXUS) stake by 45,325 shares to 43,354 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 8,421 shares and now owns 34,762 shares. First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.66% above currents $106.75 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. The company has market cap of $90.91 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. It currently has negative earnings.

Sun Valley Gold Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Vista Gold Corp. for 18.62 million shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) owns 185,338 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

The stock increased 6.35% or $0.054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9042. About 148,588 shares traded. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has risen 45.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VGZ News: 26/04/2018 – Vista Gold Corp. Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 06/03/2018 VISTA GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vista Gold Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGZ)