Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position; Central Securities (CET) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 59.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 2,440 shares with $248,000 value, down from 5,954 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 242,965 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Central Securities Corp (CET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 19 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and trimmed equity positions in Central Securities Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.90 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Central Securities Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 12.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $301.99M for 13.22 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,557 shares to 9,855 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 36,635 shares and now owns 39,610 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 126,008 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ci Invs Inc holds 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 62,319 shares. 78,046 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Synovus Financial reported 0.05% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 19,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Axa owns 80,324 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.14% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 22,671 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.04% or 83,600 shares. Leavell Investment reported 0.02% stake. Fjarde Ap owns 53,904 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 54.37% above currents $99.4 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $148 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. Northland Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, June 20. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $160 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $148 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8. 4,186 shares valued at $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $777.48 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. for 421,014 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 344,881 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 262,309 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,118 shares.

