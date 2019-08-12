Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lifted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding by $511,728; Market Valuation Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $94.08 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 2.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 7.84 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.86 million, down from 10.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.79 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,064 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $295.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,514 shares to 2,440 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,563 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).

