Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Resideo Technologies (REZI) Shorts Decreased By 14.53%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) had a decrease of 14.53% in short interest. REZI’s SI was 3.79M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.53% from 4.44 million shares previously. With 953,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s short sellers to cover REZI’s short positions. The SI to Resideo Technologies Inc’s float is 3.09%. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 214,530 shares traded. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 240.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 9,244 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 13,084 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 3,840 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Production and Distribution. It has a 4.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.28% below currents $123.28 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 1,352 shares to 11,093 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 9,579 shares and now owns 30,031 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

