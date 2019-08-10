Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $334,341 as Valuation Rose; As Recro Pharma (REPH) Valuation Rose, Newtyn Management Lowered Its Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 12,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,888 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 17,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 402,008 shares traded or 81.36% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,514 shares to 2,440 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,611 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 725,020 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 50,945 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Management invested in 306,550 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 48.05M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability reported 1.02M shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company reported 44,831 shares. St Johns Invest Limited Liability Company owns 105,357 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Kistler stated it has 15,360 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 65,118 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 14,160 were reported by Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability. The New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canandaigua Financial Bank Co reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 217,978 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76,501 shares to 151,800 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 6,352 shares in its portfolio. 137,111 are owned by Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Pnc Service holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Co accumulated 555 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 53,562 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 5,086 shares. 14,258 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 23,700 shares. Blackrock owns 1.12M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 15,100 shares. Orbimed Advisors Lc invested in 43,499 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 38,925 shares.

