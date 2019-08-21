Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $642,537; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Position in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 29,362 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 714,670 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

