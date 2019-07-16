Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Stock Price Declined; Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 1.43 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $160.64. About 273,940 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 294,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

