Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $736,440 as Market Value Declined; Scott & Selber Trimmed Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by $1.70 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 273,154 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 611,621 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank owns 1,372 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 2.71% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 1,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Lc invested in 0% or 4,238 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 22,863 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Old National Retail Bank In invested in 0.01% or 1,213 shares. Df Dent & holds 110,996 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 12,028 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 147,235 shares. Hills National Bank reported 1,464 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22M for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,709 shares to 64,257 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $139.77M for 17.69 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

