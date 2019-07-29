Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Aureus Asset Management Stake in Visa Class A (V) Has Increased by $307,788 as Stock Price Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 225,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,502 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68M for 17.03 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,891 shares to 20,201 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 576,850 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 2,969 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 7,938 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares holds 10,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts owns 94,463 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 297,405 are owned by Tensile Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 96,326 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,701 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 21,554 shares. Nomura Holding has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Allen Operations Limited Liability reported 5,845 shares. 2,949 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.