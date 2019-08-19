Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Share Price Rose; Sabal Trust Co Stake In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Boosted

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $218.25. About 476,205 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 342,847 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 40,335 shares to 48,031 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 120,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,353 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,600 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Northstar Advsr Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,650 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 329,357 shares. 38,777 are held by National Bank Of The West. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 135,084 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares. 7,600 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Llc. Cls Llc accumulated 0.07% or 10,623 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 9,930 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers owns 1.58M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Huber Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,500 shares. Madison Invest Holding has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1St Source State Bank holds 0.09% or 5,427 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 36,171 shares to 52,437 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/11/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,989 shares. 167,918 are owned by Arosa Cap Mngmt Lp. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 24,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 29,670 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.19% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 30,376 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 30,930 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 24,938 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Northern Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).