Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Position in General Electric Co (GE) as Share Value Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 142.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 12,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,881 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 51.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 111,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 105,819 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 217,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 35.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,748 were reported by Johnson Financial Grp Inc. Staley Advisers reported 0.04% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 15,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 911,076 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Llc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,569 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 0.24% stake. Eos Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. 859,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited. Lafayette Investments Inc owns 10,867 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Comm has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sigma Planning Corporation has 178,521 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 0.03% or 13,806 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 12,085 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 0.12% or 12.35 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 149,093 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27,132 shares to 51,942 shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 86,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4,228 shares to 1,677 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 35,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

