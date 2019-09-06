Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Sentiment Is 1.43

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 72.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc acquired 6,978 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc holds 16,543 shares with $1.68M value, up from 9,565 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $359.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.31. About 458,208 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 14 reduced and sold their equity positions in Middlefield Banc Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 924,121 shares, down from 934,982 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Middlefield Banc Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased Fidelity (FHLC) stake by 14,502 shares to 5,563 valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) stake by 589,416 shares and now owns 25,872 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 12.79% above currents $112.31 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 100 shares traded. Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report; 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. for 70,925 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 98,513 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 9,750 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,274 shares.

Analysts await Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.98 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MBCN’s profit will be $3.23M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Middlefield Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $95,517 activity.