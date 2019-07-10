Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $354,914 as Market Value Rose; Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Market Valuation Declined While Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered by $1.40 Million Its Holding

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,520 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 470,523 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.71M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.