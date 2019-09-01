Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding as Shares Rose; Ativo Capital Management Lowered Its Cae (CAE) Holding by $501,622

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 50,016 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 72,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 511,411 shares traded or 133.95% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd invested 1.31% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Prelude Mgmt Lc accumulated 383 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 20,612 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 4.38 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Axa accumulated 88,000 shares. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.08% or 2.38 million shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 118 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 13,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.81 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. The insider Stice Travis D. bought $399,968.