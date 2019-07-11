Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $736,440 as Market Valuation Declined; Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 86.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 94,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 407,850 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $156.43. About 791,186 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Putnam Invs Ltd Company stated it has 167,645 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Voloridge Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 12,502 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 329 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 85,564 shares. Columbus Circle holds 190,654 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 0% stake. Lateef Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc owns 35,672 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Lc has 5,865 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Raymond James Associate reported 88,349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 9,495 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 0.63% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Whiffs Again – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto retail sector in reverse – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Home Depot, Target, HP, Best Buy and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $161.65 million for 17.46 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 188,751 shares to 723,999 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 25,550 shares to 813,150 shares, valued at $44.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 25,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,329 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).